Rochester nonprofit collecting donations for Easter baskets

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester nonprofit is collecting small toys and other items to fill Easter baskets for families in need.

Pearl’s Closet is a Facebook group that aims to help families with clothing and baby items. It’s named after Megan Goettl’s one-year-old daughter, Pearl, who was born premature last year and spent more than six months in the hospital.

Goettl said she wants to give back to the community. She had previously been in charge of Meg’s Closet, which started during the pandemic. Meg’s Closet helped people in need with clothing and other items.

Goettl said Easter is an important holiday to her and her family, and she wants to provide for others, too.

She is asking that people drop off donations of small toys, egg dying kits, gift cards, makeup and other Easter basket items. She and her team will then fill baskets with the items, and they will distribute them next Wednesday at a location that’s to be announced.

Families can sign up on the Pearl’s Closet Facebook page. Goettl said so far, 130 families have signed up.

The drop-off locations include:

Express Employment 2518 N Broadway Ave. Rochester, MN 55901

C&M Screen Printing 120 S. Main St. Stewartville, MN 55976

401 Division Ave. Spring Valley, MN 55975

Goettl asks that people dropping off donations mention that they are for Pearl’s Closet.

