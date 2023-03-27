Rochester nonprofit collecting donations for Easter baskets

Pearl's Closet
Pearl's Closet(kttc)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester nonprofit is collecting small toys and other items to fill Easter baskets for families in need.

Pearl’s Closet is a Facebook group that aims to help families with clothing and baby items. It’s named after Megan Goettl’s one-year-old daughter, Pearl, who was born premature last year and spent more than six months in the hospital.

Goettl said she wants to give back to the community. She had previously been in charge of Meg’s Closet, which started during the pandemic. Meg’s Closet helped people in need with clothing and other items.

Goettl said Easter is an important holiday to her and her family, and she wants to provide for others, too.

She is asking that people drop off donations of small toys, egg dying kits, gift cards, makeup and other Easter basket items. She and her team will then fill baskets with the items, and they will distribute them next Wednesday at a location that’s to be announced.

Families can sign up on the Pearl’s Closet Facebook page. Goettl said so far, 130 families have signed up.

The drop-off locations include:

Goettl asks that people dropping off donations mention that they are for Pearl’s Closet.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the crash killed 83-year-old John Warren Johnson of...
Name released in fatal crash
Scott Jensen
Minnesota Board of Medical Practice drops charges against former Minnesota governor candidate Scott Jenson
One of the biggest infrastructure price points is the re-construction of Highway 57 that is...
Big infrastructure construction ahead
Pho Chau Burglary
Police investigating Rochester restaurant burglary
47th Annual Woodcarving Show
47th annual Woodcarving Show makes strong return after the pandemic

Latest News

Hayfield man dies after crash south of Kasson
Hayfield man dies after crash south of Kasson
Rochester
Yammy Bear shares bear plushies
MINNESOTA MAP
Study: Minnesota is ranked least stressed state
River Road Dog Park
Warning to residents after another car break-in at Rochester dog park