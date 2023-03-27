Rain and snow chances ahead later this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The bright, cool, and tranquil weather we enjoyed over the weekend is sticking around today to start the work week. A weak cold front will produce extra clouds at times during the day as it pushes eastward through the Upper Mississippi Valley and temperatures as a result will once again be a little cooler than the seasonal average, similar to the situation we’ve been in for several days now. Expect high temperatures in the low 40s with light northwest winds.

Expect occasional sunshine and clouds this afternoon with high temps in the low 40s. (KTTC)

After a rather chilly night that will feature low temperatures in the low 20s, We’ll enjoy an even sunnier day on Tuesday. Temperatures will still be on the cold end of the scale, however, with readings in the afternoon that struggle to reach the low 40s and a slight westerly breeze.

Expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. (KTTC)

A clipper-type storm system will move in from the northwest late Tuesday night, bringing a chance of very light snow after midnight. At this point, less than half an inch of accumulating is expected, most of it happening before sunrise on Wednesday. Sunshine will prevail behind that system for the remainder of the day with high temperatures only in the low 30s and a light northwest breeze.

Light snow will be possible early Wedneday with less than half an inch of snowfall expected. Rain and then light snow will be possible later in the week. (KTTC)

A storm system late in the week will bring rain and then a coating of light snow from Thursday through early Saturday. (KTTC)

A second storm system this week will move in on Thursday, bringing a little snow late in the morning that will quickly transition to rain as warmer air builds northward. High temperatures will be in the low 40s with gusty southeast winds. Rain will continue through Thursday night and Friday. The rain will change to snow Friday evening as cold air builds in on the backside of the storm system. Temperatures will reach the low 40s during the day and then drop off to the 30s in the evening. A light coating of snowfall accumulation will be possible before sunrise on Saturday with gusty north winds.

There will be a chance of snow early Wedensday with rain likely later in the week. Light snow will again be possible very early Saturday. (KTTC)

After a bright and chilly day Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 30s, Sunday will be breezy once again, but also sunny and warmer and afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

Temps will be rather cool this week, but a warm-up is expected in the upcoming week. (KTTC)

