Public meeting to improve Highway 52 set for Monday
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation wants to hear from residents on how to improve Highway 52 from the Highway 60 interchange to south of Oronoco.
MnDOT is holding a public meeting to hear ideas on other ways to upgrade the road.
Some improvement proposals include flood mitigation, safety at intersections and a frontage road.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Pine Island American Legion.
