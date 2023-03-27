Public meeting to improve Highway 52 set for Monday

MnDOT
MnDOT(kttc)
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation wants to hear from residents on how to improve Highway 52 from the Highway 60 interchange to south of Oronoco.

MnDOT is holding a public meeting to hear ideas on other ways to upgrade the road.

Some improvement proposals include flood mitigation, safety at intersections and a frontage road.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Pine Island American Legion.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the crash killed 83-year-old John Warren Johnson of...
Name released in fatal crash
Scott Jensen
Minnesota Board of Medical Practice drops charges against former Minnesota governor candidate Scott Jenson
One of the biggest infrastructure price points is the re-construction of Highway 57 that is...
Big infrastructure construction ahead
47th Annual Woodcarving Show
47th annual Woodcarving Show makes strong return after the pandemic
Extended Forecast
Pleasant Sunday; Active weather returns late Tuesday

Latest News

One of the biggest infrastructure price points is the re-construction of Highway 57 that is...
Big infrastructure construction ahead
According to Minnesota State Patrol, the crash killed 83-year-old John Warren Johnson of...
Name released in fatal crash
Local leaders talk funding for public schools.
Local leaders discuss funding for public education
After record setting diesel prices last summer with prices going over five dollars per gallon...
Plummeting diesel prices locally and nationwide