Public meeting to improve Highway 52 set for Monday

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation wants to hear from residents on how to improve Highway 52 from the Highway 60 interchange to south of Oronoco.

MnDOT is holding a public meeting to hear ideas on other ways to upgrade the road.

Some improvement proposals include flood mitigation, safety at intersections and a frontage road.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Pine Island American Legion.

