Police investigating Rochester restaurant burglary

Pho Chau Burglary
Pho Chau Burglary(KTTC)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities are searching for answers after a burglary at a Vietnamese restaurant in Rochester.

It happened at Pho Chau, located at 1014 North Broadway Avenue, sometime between 9 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday.

Map of Pho Chau in Rochester
Map of Pho Chau in Rochester(KTTC)

According to the Rochester Police Department (RPD), a witness driving by called 911 and reported a broken window at the business.

Pho Chau Burglary
Pho Chau Burglary(KTTC)

When police arrived, employees inside said a safe had been stolen. The amount of money in the safe is unclear.

Officers searched the restaurant and the area and did not find a suspect or suspects.

RPD is asking for surveillance video from nearby businesses or homes to help in their investigation.

