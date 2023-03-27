Police investigating Rochester restaurant burglary
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities are searching for answers after a burglary at a Vietnamese restaurant in Rochester.
It happened at Pho Chau, located at 1014 North Broadway Avenue, sometime between 9 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday.
According to the Rochester Police Department (RPD), a witness driving by called 911 and reported a broken window at the business.
When police arrived, employees inside said a safe had been stolen. The amount of money in the safe is unclear.
Officers searched the restaurant and the area and did not find a suspect or suspects.
RPD is asking for surveillance video from nearby businesses or homes to help in their investigation.
