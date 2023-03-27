Multi-car crash in Mason City sends two to hospital

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – Authorities are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Mason City.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of 5th Street Southwest and South President Avenue.

Mason City Multi-Car Crash (KTTC)

According to the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), Joseph Pohlman, 33, or Mason City, failed to stop at a stop sign and hit Roungaroun Phaiboun, 49, of Clear Lake.

That collision then caused Phaiboun to crash into a car driven by Rodney Hanson, 23, of Mason City.

Pohlman and Phaiboun were taken to Mercy One North Iowa Medical Center. The extent of their injuries is unknown. Hanson was not hurt.

ISP was assisted at the scene by the Mason City Police Department and Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.

