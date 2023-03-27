Minnesota Energy Resources looking for next ‘ambassadog’

MN Energy campaign
MN Energy campaign(Minnesota Energy Resources)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – April is National Safe Digging Month, and Minnesota Energy Resources is once again looking for its next safe digging “ambassadog.”

The winning dog will be featured in an ad campaign on social media to help spread an important safety message: “Doggone it! Call 811 at least two days before you dig.”

Here’s what you need to do:

1. Take pictures of your dog digging and in his or her favorite place to dig.

2. Fill out this form before 11:59 p.m. Sunday, April 9.

Minnesota Energy Resources will narrow down the entries, then let customers pick the top dog. The winner will be the star of the utility’s safe digging awareness campaign all year long.

About 811

Whether you’re planting a garden or installing a fence, you could be putting yourself in danger if you strike an underground natural gas line or electrical cable. Contact 811 at least two days before you dig to have the location of buried utility lines marked and to keep you and your family safe.

