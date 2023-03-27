Hy-Vee dietitian shares tips on how to ‘Fuel your Future’
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – March is National Nutrition Month and Hy-Vee dietitians are here to help you “Fuel for your Future.”
Hy-Vee has a team of registered dietitians who are qualified to provide you with the support and information to help you reach your wellness goals.
Hy-Vee registered dietitian Alea joined Midwest Access Monday to give you three reasons why to choose Hy-Vee registered dietitians and three of their exciting nutrition programs that will help you fuel your future.
Learn more about Hy-Vee dietitians here.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.