Hayfield man dies after crash south of Kasson

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – A Hayfield man died Friday morning after a car accident just south of Kasson.

According to Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, its 911 Dispatch Center started taking calls of a motor vehicle crash at 250th Ave and 720th Street at 8:03 a.m.

Initial reports said it was a two-vehicle crash with multiple injured and one vehicle on its top in the water. 911 Dispatch Center dispatched deputies, rescue, and Mayo One.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a large debris field on the road with two vehicles in the ditch, one on it’s top in water.

The driver in the black ford sedan that was on its top was able to get out of the vehicle and walk up to the road. He identified himself as 60-year-old Mark Moser from rural Hayfield.

The driver in the silver sedan in the ditch had to be extricated by a crew from the Hayfield Fire Department. He was identified as 83-year-old Robert Faulhaber from Hayfield.

Both drivers talked to deputies while being treated by ambulance personnel.

Moser explained he had left work early because he wasn’t feeling well. He indicated he believed he fell asleep, and then woke up upside down in the ditch in his vehicle.

Faulhaber indicated he was traveling northbound towards Kasson at approximately 50 miles per hour when an oncoming vehicle came into his lane. He said he had no time to get out of the way.

Both drivers presented as having minor non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to St Mary’s Emergency Room for care. Moser was transported by Dodge Center Ambulance Service and Faulhaber was transported by Hayfield Ambulance Service.

Early Friday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Medical Examiners Officers office in Rochester advising that Mr. Faulhaber had died while being treated at the hospital.

Incident reports have been forwarded to the Dodge County Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges related to the now fatal crash.

Hayfield Fire Department, Hayfield Ambulance, Dodge Center Ambulance, and Minnesota State Patrol also responded to the scene.

This case is open and pending final review from the County Attorney.

Initial story Officials respond to 2 vehicle accident south of Kasson

