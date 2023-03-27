Create Rochesterfest’s 2023 button design
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County residents have the chance to design the Rochesterfest 2023 button and win a prize if selected as the winner.
If you create this year’s design, you will win $300.
TO ENTER:
- You must be a resident of Olmsted County
- Submit in the form of a circle
- Include name, address, email and phone number with each entry
- Design must include: “Be a Kid Again - Rochesterfest 2023″, June 17-25, 2023 and Rochester, MN
- Limit 5 entrys per person.
DELIVERY (2 ways to enter):
- MAIL TO: Rochesterfest, PO Box 007 Rochester, MN 55903 (submit entry on 8 1/2 x 11″ sheet)
- EMAIL DESIGN TO: director@rochesterfest.com
DEADLINE:
- Entry must be submitted by 5:00pm on Monday, April 7th, 2023
- Top entries will be posted on Rochesterfest Facebook Page and on Rochesterfest.com website
- Voting will begin April 14th and close on April 28th at 5:00pm.
The chosen design will be used in all 2023 Rochesterfest promotional and advertising material including: website, social media, print, television, posters and brochure.
Rochesterfest 2023 dates are June 17-25.
