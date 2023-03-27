Create Rochesterfest’s 2023 button design

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County residents have the chance to design the Rochesterfest 2023 button and win a prize if selected as the winner.

If you create this year’s design, you will win $300.

TO ENTER:

You must be a resident of Olmsted County

Submit in the form of a circle

Include name, address, email and phone number with each entry

Design must include: “Be a Kid Again - Rochesterfest 2023″, June 17-25, 2023 and Rochester, MN

Limit 5 entrys per person.

DELIVERY (2 ways to enter):

MAIL TO: Rochesterfest, PO Box 007 Rochester, MN 55903 (submit entry on 8 1/2 x 11″ sheet)

EMAIL DESIGN TO: director@rochesterfest.com

DEADLINE:

Entry must be submitted by 5:00pm on Monday, April 7th, 2023

Top entries will be posted on Rochesterfest Facebook Page and on Rochesterfest.com website

Voting will begin April 14th and close on April 28th at 5:00pm.

The chosen design will be used in all 2023 Rochesterfest promotional and advertising material including: website, social media, print, television, posters and brochure.

Rochesterfest 2023 dates are June 17-25.

More can be found here.

