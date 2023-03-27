City leaders monitor Lake Pepin flood projections heading into spring

LAKE CITY, Minn. (KTTC) – The National Weather Service is monitoring flood outlooks as we head into spring.

Monday, folks in Stillwater started filling up sandbags to place along the St. Croix River ahead of anticipated major spring flooding. But how are things looking in southeastern Minnesota along the Mississippi?

Lake City leaders don’t expect any extreme flooding this season but have to constantly be monitoring conditions. Lake Pepin stretches 22 miles long with portions more than 2 miles wide creating a natural broadening of the Mississippi River.

“The sheer amount of the state that drains to this part of the Mississippi, it’s pretty monumental,” Lake City administrator Rob Keehn said.

Lake City Marina leaders say they’re starting to get calls every day, asking about flooding projections. Right now, the Marina area is expected to have moderate flooding that won’t have much of an impact, thanks to an ideal weather recipe.

Lake Pepin flooding projection (kttc)

“Cold nights and melting during the day and not a ton of precipitation in the forecast so, that’s good,” Lake City Marina administrator Jeff Brand said.

Driving only 20 minutes south to Wabasha, there is a lot less ice on the river with a lot of that ice floating in chunks.

“Thankfully, Lake Pepin allows the flood waters to move out and go wider. It’s less of an impact in this area than it is in other parts of the Mississippi,” Keehn said.

Lake City has experienced some major flooding in the past, and city leaders have used that experience to prepare for future flooding.

“Our studies for this part of the river are based on a flood that occurred in 1965. It hasn’t flooded to that level since, but it’s still the level that we build to and that we develop to,” Keehn said.

More recently in 2001, Lake City had its third highest flood.

Lake Pepin 2001 flood (kttc)

“I’ll never forget it. About the 5th of April, and it rained for about 6-7 days straight. That’s what can change everything,” Brand said.

Lake City has changed quite a bit in the past few decades as city leaders learn more about the river and its habits.

“We’ve increased the amount of riprap so it gets us by a little more on the higher levels. In 2019, we got to 17.6, and we were still fine there,” Brand said.

“Most of the properties along the lake are flood proofed. New construction has to meet state and federal requirements. So they can get wet, but it doesn’t destroy them,” Keehn said.

