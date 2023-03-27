Active weather returns later this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ve been enjoying the sunshine the last several days and that is likely to change later this week. We’re tracking a major weather-maker that could bring rain, snow, and even strong thunderstorms to the upper Midwest Thursday through Saturday this week.

Precip chances (KTTC)

There will be a chance of light snow late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Snowfall amounts are expected to stay less than 1″ for most areas. Current guidance is trending towards moving the light snow band to the south of I-90.

The main weather-maker will move into the region late Thursday through Saturday morning. Temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 40s late Thursday night. Our main precip type will be rain through the first half of this event and then transition over to snow late Friday into Saturday morning. The severe weather threat should stay to the south for this upcoming event.

Severe weather risk Friday (KTTC)

The current severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center places the highest potential for strong storms just to the south of our area. The areas to watch will be Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and into the southern portion of the country. This will be something we’ll keep a close eye on moving forward.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures Tuesday will be in the lower 40s with sunny skies through the first half of the day. A quick-moving system will bring the chance of light snow overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. High temperatures on Wednesday will be around 10-15 degrees below-average with partly cloudy skies. Highs will warm back into the lower and middle 40s Thursday and Friday.

That next weather-maker will impact the area late this week with rain and then snow chances late Friday into Saturday. We could finally see our first 50-degree day on Sunday!

