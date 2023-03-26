Wanamingo community comes together, raising money for toddler with health challenges

WANAMINGO, Minn. (KTTC) – A little boy from Wanamingo has faced a tremendous number of health challenges after he was born at prematurely at 22 weeks old. Now, Earl Isenor is a year and a half old, and the community is rallying in support around him.

In the first year and a half of his life, Earl had countless medical obstacles including several stomach surgeries, a brain bleed impacting his vision, a tracheostomy, and innumerable hospital stays.

A benefit fundraising for Earl and his family was held Sunday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wanamingo. More than 70 different items were donated to be auctioned off at the event. Some of the items in the auction included blankets, handmade doll clothes, movie nights, baby dolls and garden décor.

“It’s amazing, it makes my heart happy, because I can’t imagine what they are doing each and every day,” benefit organizer, Elizabeth Burt said.

In addition to the auction, there was a free-will donation barbeque lunch.

The event helped raise over $6,000 dollars. Funds will be used to aid Earl’s medical bills.

If you would like to donate to the Isenor family, you can do so through either Venmo @Laura-Isenor or Paypal-isenor.laura@gmail.com

