Rochester Thaw Music Festival sells out for return

By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With 30 performances across six different venues downtown, the Rochester Thaw Music Festival returned Saturday for the first time since 2019.

The festival featured Rochester artists and regional talent. The six venues included the Chateau, Cafe Steam, Artheads Emporium, Treedome, Bleu Duck, and LC’s venue.

This year the festival completely sold out and the festival director, Nick Novotny, says this was a great way to bring everyone together downtown.

“It’s a unique way to experience live music having a situation like this where you have one wrist band that can get you into any of the six venues, every attendee gets their own unique festival day because you can decide which venue you want to go to, do you want to go to another band, do you want to go get some food so everybody’s extremely unique,” Novotny said.

The festival also included other small businesses like Little Thistle and Taco Jed.

