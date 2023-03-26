Quiet start of the week; Tracking two storm systems this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We are wrapping up the weekend on a pleasant and seasonal note. Conditions overnight will remain quiet with a few clouds rolling in after midnight. Temperatures will be seasonal in the mid-20s with light northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Ahead of an active late week, the first half of the work week will be quiet and pleasant with seasonably cool temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Mostly sunny to partly sunny skies are expected in the region Monday and Tuesday. Winds will be light on both days, staying out of the north and northwest at 5-10 mph.

Upcoming precip chances (KTTC)

We are tracking two separate systems to impact our area during the mid and late week. The first system will arrive late Tuesday night, early Wednesday morning, and wrap up by mid-morning. This will be a quick-moving clipper system, accompanied by temperatures below freezing, light snow should be the main precipitation type. Overall impacts and potential snowfall amounts should remain minor, but given the time of day, there could be a few trouble spots during the morning commute. Once this system exits, the majority of the day will be quiet with clearing skies and high temperatures in the low 30s.

Tracking 2 storm systems this week (KTTC)

The second system will arrive Thursday and continue into Friday. This particular system is expected to be accompanied by more moisture than the previous one and given temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s, rain is anticipated to be the main precipitation. A few rumbles of thunder may also be possible in isolated parts of the viewing area. However, as temperatures drop into the low and mid-30s overnight, some mixing of rain and snow is possible. We should have a better idea of the exact timing and overall amounts in the next couple of days.

Isolated snow showers look to linger into Saturday morning before leaving the remainder of the day quieter with decreasing cloud cover. Temperatures look to rebound to more seasonal levels in the mid-40s by Sunday.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

