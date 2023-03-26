Pleasant Sunday; Active weather returns late Tuesday

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Temperatures today will be a bit cooler than where they were yesterday, but will still be near seasonal. Highs will be in the upper-30s and low to mid-40s. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected across the area with winds from the northwest between five and 10 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(KTTC)

Conditions tonight will be quiet, but chilly. Lows will be in the low to mid-20s with partly cloudy skies and northwesterly winds between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

Tomorrow will be similar weather-wise. Highs in the upper-30s and low to mid-40s with partly cloudy skies and northwesterly winds between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

Active weather returns to the region late on Tuesday with isolated snow showers late Tuesday continuing into the early hours of Wednesday. Another system will impact the region Thursday and Friday bringing the chance for scattered areas of wintry mix Thursday and isolated rain showers with possible thunder on Friday.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Jensen
Minnesota Board of Medical Practice drops charges against former Minnesota governor candidate Scott Jenson
Fillmore Suspect on the loose- Courtesy Fillmore Co. Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, “Subject at large apprehended”
Highway 63 Crash
At least 1 dead following Highway 63 crash
Marie Ferguson
How the Auroras form
Purple house
‘Purple House’ estate sale in NE Rochester

Latest News

Temperature trend
Beautiful weather continues Sunday; Seasonably cool temps and another weather-maker ahead next week
Sarah's 5pm Saturday forecast - 3/25/23
Sarah's 5pm Saturday forecast - 3/25/23
SAT AM WX KTTC
SAT AM WX KTTC
Extended Forecast
Pleasant weekend; Tracking another late-week system