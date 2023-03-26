Pleasant Sunday; Active weather returns late Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Temperatures today will be a bit cooler than where they were yesterday, but will still be near seasonal. Highs will be in the upper-30s and low to mid-40s. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected across the area with winds from the northwest between five and 10 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast (KTTC)

Conditions tonight will be quiet, but chilly. Lows will be in the low to mid-20s with partly cloudy skies and northwesterly winds between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Tomorrow will be similar weather-wise. Highs in the upper-30s and low to mid-40s with partly cloudy skies and northwesterly winds between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Active weather returns to the region late on Tuesday with isolated snow showers late Tuesday continuing into the early hours of Wednesday. Another system will impact the region Thursday and Friday bringing the chance for scattered areas of wintry mix Thursday and isolated rain showers with possible thunder on Friday.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

