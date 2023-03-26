Name released in fatal crash
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Just before noon on Friday, authorities responded to a crash on Highway 63 at County Road 21.
According to Minnesota State Patrol, the crash killed 83-year-old John Warren Johnson of Plainview.
The state patrol says a semi truck/trailer driven by a 17-year-old from Lake City collided with Johnson’s pickup truck.
