Name released in fatal crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Just before noon on Friday, authorities responded to a crash on Highway 63 at County Road 21.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, the crash killed 83-year-old John Warren Johnson of Plainview.

The state patrol says a semi truck/trailer driven by a 17-year-old from Lake City collided with Johnson’s pickup truck.

