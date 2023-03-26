Gloria Dei Lutheran Church celebrates 70-years

Gloria Dei 70 years
Gloria Dei 70 years(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Local church, Gloria Dei, celebrated a big milestone Sunday. 70-years ago, Gloria Dei was located on the edge of Rochester and next to a corn field.

Now, it is more centralized as Rochester grew around it, with the church growing rapidly in the 50′s and 60′s.

“The creative spirit and entrepreneurial spirit of this place, I believe it was as true on the first day seventy years ago as it is today,” senior pastor Dave Berg said.

The church is a group of forward-thinking people, where those of all gender orientations, gender expressions, and people of different backgrounds are welcome.

To celebrate the special occasion, old pictures were on display throughout the church foyer, a slide show with photos from throughout the church history, along with a special worship service and hospitality after the service.

