Big infrastructure construction ahead

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – Smaller communities are seeing tremendous growth outside of Rochester and the city of Kasson is one of those that is trying to keep up with the fast growth in population and businesses.

One of the biggest infrastructure price points is the re-construction of Highway 57 that is about to enter into phases two and three after a successful phase one project last year.

MnDOT will be building two brand new roundabouts, installing all new storm sewers and a street scape beautification projects along County Road 34 and Main Street on Highway 57.

While MnDOT is covering the vast majority of the phase two costs at around five-million dollars, phase three will cost the city of Kasson around four-million dollars for another roundabout by the high school.

Depending on the weather, construction will begin mid to late April.

“Ideally, we would love to fix everything, that would cost the city a bottomless check book, and we don’t have that. We know we have to be sensible with the tax payer money and we want to do the best work we can with the money and we got to do the best for the city,” said Dan Eggler from the city council.

Kasson now has a brand new water tower in the northeast part of town with at a price tag around two-point-one-million dollars. The current tower holds 100,000 gallons of water. The new one will hold 500,000 gallons and should be painted and operational by early summer.

