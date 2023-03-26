$10,000 grant to go towards eagle education

Raising awareness and education about eagles
Raising awareness and education about eagles(PRNewswire)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Efforts to raise awareness and education for the community about eagles were underway Saturday and Sunday.

The Rochester Area Foundation has provided the National Eagle Center with a $10,000 grant.

This weekend there were two live eagle programs with an eagle named Latsch. The center’s goal is to reach 3,000 people and this weekend it reached around 300 people between two sessions.

Latsch, the eagle also greeted people Sunday at the Our Planet Live Concert.

“These programs are so much fun just to be able to meet so many people as well as be able to kind of have those “aha” moments. It’s so fun to tell people these little interesting facts that they never thought of and to be able to see those eyes just light up,” avian care manager Tiffany Ploehmn said.

The National Eagle Center is working to bring more events like this to Rochester including a visit to Spark’s Children Museum in May.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Jensen
Minnesota Board of Medical Practice drops charges against former Minnesota governor candidate Scott Jenson
According to Minnesota State Patrol, the crash killed 83-year-old John Warren Johnson of...
Name released in fatal crash
Fillmore Suspect on the loose- Courtesy Fillmore Co. Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, “Subject at large apprehended”
Highway 63 Crash
At least 1 dead following Highway 63 crash
Marie Ferguson
How the Auroras form

Latest News

One of the biggest infrastructure price points is the re-construction of Highway 57 that is...
Big infrastructure construction ahead
According to Minnesota State Patrol, the crash killed 83-year-old John Warren Johnson of...
Name released in fatal crash
Thaw music festival returns to Rochester
Rochester Thaw Music Festival sells out for return
Midwest Outlaw Winter Nationals
Midwest Outlaw Winter Nationals at Tea’s Speedway Saturday