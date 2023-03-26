$10,000 grant to go towards eagle education

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Efforts to raise awareness and education for the community about eagles were underway Saturday and Sunday.

The Rochester Area Foundation has provided the National Eagle Center with a $10,000 grant.

This weekend there were two live eagle programs with an eagle named Latsch. The center’s goal is to reach 3,000 people and this weekend it reached around 300 people between two sessions.

Latsch, the eagle also greeted people Sunday at the Our Planet Live Concert.

“These programs are so much fun just to be able to meet so many people as well as be able to kind of have those “aha” moments. It’s so fun to tell people these little interesting facts that they never thought of and to be able to see those eyes just light up,” avian care manager Tiffany Ploehmn said.

The National Eagle Center is working to bring more events like this to Rochester including a visit to Spark’s Children Museum in May.

