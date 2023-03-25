Plummeting diesel prices locally and nationwide

Good news for farmers and transportation costs
After record setting diesel prices last summer with prices going over five dollars per gallon on the national average, the trend is going down, quickly.(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – While gasoline prices across our area have leveled off, diesel prices continue to plummet and that’s some good news for farmers.

After record setting diesel prices last summer with prices going over five dollars per gallon on the national average, the trend is going down, quickly. Locally diesel is down to roughly three dollars and eighty five cents on average in southeast Minnesota.

The lower diesel prices will help farmers as they battle sky high prices for seed and fertilizer.

“Especially if they haven’t locked down the pricing yet, if they bought ahead of the planting season. That would be good news, there’s a lot of relief when it comes to diesel prices, a year ago diesel was over five dollars a gallon, so were saving over 80 cents more or higher. That will be a nice break for farmers, and that’s good news,” explained GasBuddy Oil Expert, Patrick De Haan.

De Haan does say the lower cost of diesel is down 13 percent nationwide and that should lower companies transportation costs for goods and services.

