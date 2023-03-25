Pleasant weekend; Tracking another late-week system

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Friday was a very pleasant day across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa with lots of sunshine and mild temperatures. Some areas even hit the 50-degree mark, such as Winona and Rushford.

Yesterday's High Temperatures
Yesterday's High Temperatures(KTTC)

We’re looking at a little bit cooler temperatures across the area today. Highs will be in the upper-30s and into the 40s with partly cloudy skies and winds from the northwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(KTTC)

Tonight will be on the cooler side, with lows in the mid-20s across the region. Skies overnight will be mostly cloudy and winds will be from the northwest between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

Sunday’s forecast is very similar to today’s. Highs will be in the upper-30s and low to mid-40s. Skies will be mostly cloudy and winds will be from the north between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

Conditions over the next few days will be quiet before a late-week system moves through the region bringing isolated areas of wintry mix to southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Temperatures throughout the week will remain near-seasonal, between five and 12 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 63 Crash
At least 1 dead following Highway 63 crash
Spring Valley, Courtesy: Morgan Klomps
PICTURES: Northern lights in southeastern Minnesota
Fillmore Suspect on the loose- Courtesy Fillmore Co. Sheriff's Office
Fillmore County issues alert for suspect on the run
One in custody after short police chase in NW Rochester
One in custody after short police chase in NW Rochester
Purple house
‘Purple House’ estate sale in NE Rochester

Latest News

Nick's 6pm Friday Forecast - 3/24/23
Nick's 6pm Friday Forecast - 3/24/23
Temperature trend
Quiet weekend ahead; Rain and snow chances next week
FRI NOON KTTC
FRI NOON KTTC
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Fantastic Friday weather; the weekend looks bright and quiet