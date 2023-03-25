Pleasant weekend; Tracking another late-week system

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Friday was a very pleasant day across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa with lots of sunshine and mild temperatures. Some areas even hit the 50-degree mark, such as Winona and Rushford.

We’re looking at a little bit cooler temperatures across the area today. Highs will be in the upper-30s and into the 40s with partly cloudy skies and winds from the northwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Tonight will be on the cooler side, with lows in the mid-20s across the region. Skies overnight will be mostly cloudy and winds will be from the northwest between five and 10 miles per hour.

Sunday’s forecast is very similar to today’s. Highs will be in the upper-30s and low to mid-40s. Skies will be mostly cloudy and winds will be from the north between five and 10 miles per hour.

Conditions over the next few days will be quiet before a late-week system moves through the region bringing isolated areas of wintry mix to southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Temperatures throughout the week will remain near-seasonal, between five and 12 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.

