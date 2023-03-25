Midwest Outlaw Winter Nationals at Tea’s Speedway Saturday

By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A lot of fun to be had Saturday for the Midwest Outlaw Winter Nationals at Tea’s Speedway.

120 radio-controlled (RC) cars participated in different types of races. In the ‘sprint car’ races, laps can be completed in just three seconds.

Drivers traveled from all over, including South Dakota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana. Many drivers came to Rochester for the weekend just to participate in the race. Racers of all ages could compete in the event.

The event kicked off with three rounds of qualifiers before the main races commenced.

