Fillmore County issues alert for suspect on the run

Police
Police
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Fillmore County authorities are telling residents in Fountain to be on ‘alert’ tonight.

A message went out to residents on their cell phones.

That’s after State Patrol says someone took off on foot after a traffic stop. State Patrol says the person had a felony arrest warrant out of Iowa and is believed to be a suspect in a homicide. He is described as a black male with dreadlocks.

The alert went out to Fountain residents around 8:20 Friday evening. The State Patrol says one other occupant in the vehicle has been arrested and is in custody.

