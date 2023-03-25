Couple celebrates 72nd wedding anniversary at Chick-fil-A

Fred and Betty Abdon celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in style at their favorite...
Fred and Betty Abdon celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in style at their favorite Chick-fil-A(Chick-fil-A Cranberry)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) - A Pennsylvania couple shared a special moment this week at their favorite Chick-fil-A.

Fred and Betty Abdon celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in style at the fast-food chicken restaurant.

The Chick-fil-A Cranberry Township location treated the two longtime lovebirds to a special lunch, complete with a limousine escort from their senior center to the restaurant.

Almost every Saturday, the couple says they visit the restaurant, order their favorite menu items through the drive-thru, and enjoy their meal together in a nice quiet parking spot.

But this day, their sweet tradition got an upgrade. The happy couple was entertained by a singing quartet and received a complimentary meal, including Betty Abdon’s favorite – Chick-fil-A Chocolate Chunk Cookies.

Fred and Betty Abdon say one of the secrets to making their love last is setting time aside to keep dating.

Fred and Betty Abdon celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in style at their favorite...
Fred and Betty Abdon celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in style at their favorite Chick-fil-A(Chick-fil-A Cranberry)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 63 Crash
At least 1 dead following Highway 63 crash
Spring Valley, Courtesy: Morgan Klomps
PICTURES: Northern lights in southeastern Minnesota
Fillmore Suspect on the loose- Courtesy Fillmore Co. Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, “Subject at large apprehended”
One in custody after short police chase in NW Rochester
One in custody after short police chase in NW Rochester
Purple house
‘Purple House’ estate sale in NE Rochester

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev during...
Putin says Russia will station tactical nukes in Belarus
Local leaders talk funding for public schools.
Local leaders discuss funding for public education
A gun brought by a child to a day care center discharged inside the center while children were...
Gun brought by child goes off inside Illinois day care
A gun brought by a child to a day care center discharged inside the center while children were...
Gun brought by child discharges inside Illinois day care