Beautiful weather continues Sunday; Seasonably cool temps and another weather-maker ahead next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We are enjoying a beautiful start to the weekend across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa this Saturday. Seasonal temperatures and pleasant conditions continue into Sunday before we track another storm system on the way for next week. Tonight, a few clouds will gradually filter into the region with temperatures will be seasonal in the mid-20s with light northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Temperature trend (KTTC)

Beautiful spring conditions continue into Sunday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. A mix of sun and clouds is expected throughout the day with light north winds at 5-10 mph.

Our tranquil weather pattern remains for the start of the work week with mostly to partly sunny skies. Temperatures will be seasonably cool in the upper 30s and low 40s with north winds.

Precip chances (KTTC)

Following the quiet start, the mid and late week is once again looking active as we track our next weather-maker. This system is looking like another messy spring storm with the potential for snow, rain, and a wintry mix between Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. There are still several questions about this next system, but we should have a better idea of precip amounts, storm track, impacts, and exact timing in the next couple of days. Be sure to keep an eye out for updates. Temperatures during the second half of the week will remain seasonably cool in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

