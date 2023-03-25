47th annual Woodcarving Show makes strong return after the pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a three-year break due to the pandemic, the annual Woodcarving Show is taking place March 25th and 26th at Aune Hall in Graham Park. This was the 47th year of the event.

Many different types of carvings are on display including flat planes and figurines, all of which are available for purchase.

More than 45 exhibitors are showing their work at the event. However, wood carvings are not the only thing on display there are also egg carvings as well.

“We’ve been without the ability to have a show for the last three years, of course, because of the pandemic. So, people are really excited coming out to the show again, both visitors and exhibitors and we have a completely full show again this year.”

The event picks back up on Sunday, running from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. Admission to the event is free.

