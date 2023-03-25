47th annual Woodcarving Show makes strong return after the pandemic

By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a three-year break due to the pandemic, the annual Woodcarving Show is taking place March 25th and 26th at Aune Hall in Graham Park. This was the 47th year of the event.

Many different types of carvings are on display including flat planes and figurines, all of which are available for purchase.

More than 45 exhibitors are showing their work at the event. However, wood carvings are not the only thing on display there are also egg carvings as well.

“We’ve been without the ability to have a show for the last three years, of course, because of the pandemic. So, people are really excited coming out to the show again, both visitors and exhibitors and we have a completely full show again this year.”

Randall Kinnick, co-chair of annual woodcarving show

The event picks back up on Sunday, running from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. Admission to the event is free.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 63 Crash
At least 1 dead following Highway 63 crash
Scott Jensen
Minnesota Board of Medical Practice drops charges against former Minnesota governor candidate Scott Jenson
Fillmore Suspect on the loose- Courtesy Fillmore Co. Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, “Subject at large apprehended”
Spring Valley, Courtesy: Morgan Klomps
PICTURES: Northern lights in southeastern Minnesota
One in custody after short police chase in NW Rochester
One in custody after short police chase in NW Rochester

Latest News

Midwest Outlaw Winter Nationals
Midwest Outlaw Winter Nationals at Tea’s Speedway Saturday
Midwest Outlaw Nationals
Winter Nationals RC Races
Annual Woodcarvers Show
Annual Woodcarvers Show
Local leaders talk funding for public schools.
Local leaders discuss funding for public education