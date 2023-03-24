Yard waste collection to begin again in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – The yard waste collection season will begin again in Mason City on Monday, April 3, 2023.

The City of Mason City said residents may set out yard waste and tree branches on the day of garbage pick-up.

Several methods of disposal are available for yard waste:

LEAVES

Compost at home. Drop off at landfill compost site 15942 Killdeer Avenue, Clear Lake. Place at curbside prior to 7 a.m. on garbage collection day in 30 gallon biodegradable bags which are weather and animal resistant. Bags are available at grocery and retail stores.

GRASS CLIPPINGS

Leave them on your yard - does not cause thatch. Reduces amount of fertilizer needed. Use as mulch. Place at curbside prior to 7 a.m. on garbage collection day in 30 gallon biodegradable paper bags.

There is a 50 pound limit per bag of leaves and grass clippings.

BRANCHES

(Do not place in biodegradable bags.)

For branches smaller than 4 inches in diameter:

Chip for mulch. Tie in bundles. Bundles cannot be bigger than 18 inches in diameter or 4 feet in length. Do not use wire. Place at street curb by 7 a.m. on garbage collection day. Take to landfill.

For branches larger than 4 inches in diameter:

Chip for mulch. Take to landfill.

Have garbage and yard waste items set out for pick up by 7 a.m.

For more information about curbside yard waste collection contact the Sanitation Division at (641) 421-3691.

For more information about composting at home contact the Cerro Gordo County Extension Office at (641) 423-0844; Lime Creek Nature Center at (641) 423-5309; or the Landfill of North Iowa at (641) 357-5452.

