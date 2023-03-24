Xcel plant temporarily shut down after radioactive tritium leaks into groundwater

Xcel Power plant temporarily shut down
Xcel Power plant temporarily shut down(Steve Helber | AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
By Kolton Knapp
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Minn. (KTTC) – In a statement Thursday, Xcel Energy announced the temporary closure of the Monticello plant after detecting a new leakage of radioactive tritium Wednesday- with potentially hundreds of gallons leaking into the groundwater.

A leak at the Xcel Energy power plant in Monticello was originally discovered back in November. Initially, it was decided that the plant was still operational, and that the water leak posed no threat to the health of the public.

Xcel said the leak has been contained and has not ended up in any of the drinking water.

The company has managed to recover 32 percent of the tritium leaked from the plant and plans to recover the rest over the course of the next year. There is no timetable for the clean-up.

An open house will be held for the public at Monticello Community Center on Friday, March 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Monday, March 27. from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

