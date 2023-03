ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Thaw music festival will return to downtown Rochester Saturday.

This year, there will be a multi-stage format and there will be 30 performances throughout the day. Performances start at 3 p.m. - 11 p.m.

The event is for all ages. You can view the schedule of performers here.

