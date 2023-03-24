Rochester Parks and Recreation looking for feedback on changes to Cook Park

Cook park improvements
Cook park improvements(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Parks and Recreation Department is looking for feedback on changes to one of Rochester’s oldest parks.

City leaders say Cook Park in Northwest Rochester needs some updates to its playground equipment and safety surfacing as well as changes to the access to the playground from the parking lot with an ADA compliant path.

Funds for the project are provided through the 2020 Parks Referendum passed by voters in the City of Rochester. The Parks and Rec department is also applying for an Outdoor Recreation Program grant funding to complete the project.

Additionally, the Park Board is considering adding a dog park area within Cook Park. The board is also considering a dog park in Kutzky Park, and city leaders say they only plan to build one.

“It’s just nice to get their feedback and find out not only the things that we know that need to be replaced or done or upgraded. Also, get their thoughts as they’re the ones who that are on the ground every day using the park,” Cook Park Project park planner Jeff Feece said.

Community members can learn about the project and share feedback at a Virtual Informational Meeting next Wednesday, March 29 at 6:30 p.m. You can join the meeting here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One in custody after short police chase in NW Rochester
One in custody after short police chase in NW Rochester
Man hit and killed by road grader in Wabasha County
Man hit, killed by road grader in Wabasha County
Spring Valley, Courtesy: Morgan Klomps
PICTURES: Northern lights in southeastern Minnesota
Mayo Civic Center
Mayo Civic Center catering employees angered over nontransparent pay
Creekside Apartments
City of Rochester condemns units at Creekside Apartments

Latest News

Yard waste collection to resume in Mason City
Yard waste collection to begin again in Mason City
Purple house
‘Purple House’ estate sale in NE Rochester
Mayo One lands at crash north of Rochester
Mayo One lands at crash north of Rochester
Verdick Estate Sale, Darian Leddy reports