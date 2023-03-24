Rochester Parks and Recreation looking for feedback on changes to Cook Park

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Parks and Recreation Department is looking for feedback on changes to one of Rochester’s oldest parks.

City leaders say Cook Park in Northwest Rochester needs some updates to its playground equipment and safety surfacing as well as changes to the access to the playground from the parking lot with an ADA compliant path.

Funds for the project are provided through the 2020 Parks Referendum passed by voters in the City of Rochester. The Parks and Rec department is also applying for an Outdoor Recreation Program grant funding to complete the project.

Additionally, the Park Board is considering adding a dog park area within Cook Park. The board is also considering a dog park in Kutzky Park, and city leaders say they only plan to build one.

“It’s just nice to get their feedback and find out not only the things that we know that need to be replaced or done or upgraded. Also, get their thoughts as they’re the ones who that are on the ground every day using the park,” Cook Park Project park planner Jeff Feece said.

Community members can learn about the project and share feedback at a Virtual Informational Meeting next Wednesday, March 29 at 6:30 p.m. You can join the meeting here.

