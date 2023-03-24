Quiet weekend ahead; Rain and snow chances next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Active weather is expected to stay out of our region this weekend, but we are looking at some below-average temperatures over the next 5-7 days.

Temperature trend (KTTC)

High temperatures this weekend will be in the lower 40s with partly sunny skies. High temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 30s through most of next week. That means we could end the month of March without reaching the 50s in Rochester.

Average 50s in Rochester (KTTC)

Since 1990, Rochester averages 7 50° days. The most we’ve had since 1990 was 23 days in the 50s back in 2012. This year, the warmest high temperature recorded at RST was 47° on March 21st. With that current forecast, we’ll head into April failing to make it to 50°. The only time that has happened since 1990 was in 2001.

Precip chances (KTTC)

Dry conditions will continue this weekend and into early next week. Our next weather-maker is expected to impact the area late next week Wednesday through Friday. Rain and snow will be possible because temperatures will be in the 30s.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

