“Purple House” estate sale in NE Rochester

A "Purple House" estate sale is taking place in NE Rochester this weekend.
By Darian Leddy
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – An estate sale with a purple flair is taking place this weekend.

Candace Williams Estate Sales is hosting an estate sale for the Verdick family on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Greta and Verlon “Bud” Verdick were nurses at Mayo Clinic. In 1978, Greta was diagnosed with MS. Bud took care of her until she passed away January 2020. Bud joined her in November of last year.

The couple had a love for the color purple, and it shows through their home. The walls are covered with different shades of purple and purple wallpaper. There are also purple items for sale like glassware, clothes and fabric.

The estate sale is located at 2705 Viola Heights Dr. NE, Rochester, MN 55906. It starts Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., starts up again on Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and ends on Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Verdick Estate Sale