PICTURES: Northern lights in southeastern Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Aurora borealis, or the northern lights, are typically only visible closer to the Arctic Circle, but Thursday night they had different plans. It was in the forecast and many KTTC viewers were able to snap a picture or two of the night sky’s beautiful colors.

Thank you to everyone who sent us photos. If you would like to send us photos please submit them here. Here are some of the ones we have received so far.

Northern Lights are out tonight. This picture is from Kasson, Minnesota. Photo courtesy: Karen Mcclamroch pic.twitter.com/remSIR8ETH — Kamie Roesler (@KamieRoeslerTC) March 24, 2023

There are so many sightings of the northern lights. Check out this picture from New Ulm, Minnesota courtesy of our sister station KEYC.

There is an incredible Aurora show tonight. Got these via Facebook from Lisa in New Ulm, MN just after 10pm. No filter. #AuroraBorealis #northernlights #mnwx pic.twitter.com/vjuUdJ3xJT — Shawn Cable (@shawncable) March 24, 2023

