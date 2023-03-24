KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – Officials responded to a two vehicle accident south of Kasson Friday morning.

It happened on 250th Avenue near 720th Street. Traffic was being diverted while crews cleaned the area.

According to Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, two people were taken to Saint Marys with what appeared to be minor injuries.

KTTC confirmed there were two vehicles in the ditch. One of the vehicles was rolled over.

The Sheriff’s Office said it does not know the cause of the crash at this time but one of the vehicles crossed over the center lane.

Hayfield Fire Department and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded.

Officials respond to 2 vehicle accident south of Kasson (KTTC)

