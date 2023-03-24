Minnesota Board of Medical Practice drops charges against former Minnesota governor candidate Scott Jenson

Scott Jensen
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – For the fifth time, charges brought against a former candidate for Minnesota governor have been dropped.

Scott Jenson says the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice have dropped the charges that accused him of disinformation, including advising against vaccines and masks.

It alleged he called for civil disobedience among Minnesotans and businesses to ignore guidance.

Jensen says the charges were politically motivated.

