Mayo One lands at crash on Highway 63

By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Just before noon on Friday, Mayo One, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and State Patrol are responding to a crash on Highway 63 at County Road 21.

One car at the scene was very damaged and grain was spilled all over the road. Highway 63 is still blocked off as of 12:30 Friday.

At this time not much is known about the crash but KTTC has a request in to State Patrol for more information as nothing was made available to us at the scene.

Traffic is currently backed up in all directions on both County Road 21 and Highway 63.

KTTC will update as more information becomes available.

