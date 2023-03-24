At least 1 dead following Highway 63 crash

By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Just before 12 p.m. on Friday, authorities responded to a crash on Highway 63 at County Road 21.

According to Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), the crash resulted in at least one death. State Patrol is expected to release more information at 11:30 p.m. Friday.

One car at the scene was very damaged and grain was spilled all over the road. Highway 63 was blocked off for a few hours, but was reopened by 3:30 p.m.

The MSP incident report said a Peterbilt Semi truck was southbound on Highway 63 and a GMC Pickup truck was westbound on County Road 21. The Semi truck and pickup truck collided in the intersection.

A Toyota Rav4 was northbound on Highway 63 and was not involved with crash, but was hit by debris when other vehicles crashed.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Elgin Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance, Mayo 1 Air and Minnesota Department of Transportation all responded.

Caption

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One in custody after short police chase in NW Rochester
One in custody after short police chase in NW Rochester
Man hit and killed by road grader in Wabasha County
Man hit, killed by road grader in Wabasha County
Spring Valley, Courtesy: Morgan Klomps
PICTURES: Northern lights in southeastern Minnesota
Mayo Civic Center
Mayo Civic Center catering employees angered over nontransparent pay

Latest News

Cook park improvements
Rochester Parks and Recreation looking for feedback on changes to Cook Park
Yard waste collection to resume in Mason City
Yard waste collection to begin again in Mason City
Purple house
‘Purple House’ estate sale in NE Rochester
Mayo One lands at crash north of Rochester
Mayo One lands at crash north of Rochester