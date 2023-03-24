At least 1 dead following Highway 63 crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Just before 12 p.m. on Friday, authorities responded to a crash on Highway 63 at County Road 21.

According to Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), the crash resulted in at least one death. State Patrol is expected to release more information at 11:30 p.m. Friday.

One car at the scene was very damaged and grain was spilled all over the road. Highway 63 was blocked off for a few hours, but was reopened by 3:30 p.m.

The MSP incident report said a Peterbilt Semi truck was southbound on Highway 63 and a GMC Pickup truck was westbound on County Road 21. The Semi truck and pickup truck collided in the intersection.

A Toyota Rav4 was northbound on Highway 63 and was not involved with crash, but was hit by debris when other vehicles crashed.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Elgin Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance, Mayo 1 Air and Minnesota Department of Transportation all responded.

