Goonies Comedy Club: John Conroy

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Comedian John Conroy is opening at Goonie’s Comedy Club over the weekend.

He joined Midwest Access Friday to share more about himself and the upcoming shows.

The shows are on Friday and Saturday, both at 7:30 p.m.

Conroy was the Winner of the 2009 Funniest Person in the Twin Cities Contest. You can learn more about him here.

You can buy tickets here.

