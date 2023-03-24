Ga. businessman hired prostitutes, used drugs before his death, warrants say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - New arrest warrants shed more details about the death of Nathan Millard, a businessman who died last month during a business trip.

WAFB reports that the new warrants claim Derrick Perkins, the man accused of dumping the body of Millard, tried to find Narcan to revive him.

Narcan is a medication commonly used to treat an overdose.

The new documents state Millard’s apparent overdose death came after a night of prostitution and smoking crack cocaine.

Perkins is now in jail and is accused of illegally disposing of Millard’s body, obstruction of justice, and failure to seek assistance.

On Thursday, March 23, police issued arrest warrants for two accused prostitutes in the case.

Tabbetha Lee Barner, 33, and Tiffany Ann Guidry, 27 are both charged with prostitution and failure to seek assistance. Guidry is also charged with Unlawful Disposal of Remains.

Photos show Nathan Millard, Derrick Perkins, Tiffany Guidry, and Tabbeth Barber. (WAFB)

The new warrants follow a similar timeline to what police have previously said.

Police say Millard left Happy’s Pub on Third Street and walked to the Greyhound Bus Station on Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge. A Greyhound employee who tried to help Millard says the businessman said he was “looking for a girl to take back to his room.”

The warrant states a man at the Greyhound bus station then took Millard to meet Perkins.

Perkins allegedly introduced Millard to a Black prostitute but Millard told him he wanted a white prostitute instead, the warrants claim. At that point, Perkins says he found two white prostitutes for the businessman.

Perkins told police that Millard and others went to a home where they began using drugs intravenously.

Perkins said he left Millard with the women and went to the store. He says when he returned, Millard was dead.

The warrant says Perkins told police he tried to perform CPR on Millard.

A police warrant signed on Sunday, March 19, added further clarity to the time spent between Nathan Millard and Derrick Perkins in the hours leading up to his death.

