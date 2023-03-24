Fantastic Friday weather; the weekend looks bright and quiet
High temps will be in the 40s this weekend and for most of the upcoming week
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re wrapping up the week on a positive note as strong high pressure in the region is setting the stage for a bright and pleasant Friday. Expect a mostly sunny sky throughout the day with a quick improvement in temperatures thanks to a light southeast breeze that will work to usher in warmer air. Afternoon readings will be in the mid and upper 40s which is a few degrees warmer than the seasonal average a quite a bit warmer than the last two days have been.
While a large storm system brushes past our areas and moves into the Great Lakes tonight, we’ll enjoy quiet weather and partly cloudy conditions. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s with a light northeast breeze.
Clouds will slowly clear off early Saturday, and aside from a cool northwest breeze, we’ll enjoy another great example of early spring weather. High temperatures will be in the low and mid-40s.
Sunday will be a little sunnier with lighter northwest winds and afternoon high temperatures will be in the low 40s.
The upcoming week will feature seasonably cool temperatures, mainly the low 40s, and a fair amount of sunshine. Clouds will likely thicken late in the week as a storm system moves into the region from the west. There will be a chance of light rain showers on Wednesday with a few rain and snow showers possible next Thursday and Friday.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.