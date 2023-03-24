Annual event at Folwell Elementary returns after the pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s a tradition that’s 17 years strong, fifth grade students from Folwell Elementary School and residents from Bear Creek Services - an organization that assists those with disabilities - had dinner together Thursday evening.

The dinner provides students and residents the opportunity to connect, get to know one another, and introduce them to someone who may not look, think, or act as they do.

Students were able to connect with those of all different abilities.

We spoke with a few fifth graders at the event who were thankful for the opportunity to get to know someone new and provide someone for the residents of Bear Creek to interact with.

This was the first dinner with residents event since 2019.

