Sunshine and a warming trend are ahead as we approach the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The storm system that brought light snow to the southern part of our local area overnight has moved to the east, leaving behind some clouds and a coating of light snow in some spots. Totals ranged from a quarter to half-inch of snow to the south of Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota to two and a half inches in parts of North Iowa. Clouds behind the departing storm system will gradually clear off in the mid to late morning and mostly sunny conditions will be the rule across the area this afternoon. High temperatures will be a bit cooler than the seasonal average, but at least the winds will be on the light side, especially in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s with north winds.

Skies will remain clear tonight under the area of high pressure that will be moving through the Upper Mississippi Valley, setting the stage for a rather chilly situation. Expect overnight lows in the low 20s with very light north winds under that high pressure.

Friday will be a bright and pleasant day, even though we’ll start the day with a cold and frosty morning when temperatures will be in the low 20s. We’ll enjoy abundant sunshine throughout the day with a light southeast breeze that will work together to warm temperatures to the mid and upper 40s in the afternoon.

High temps will be in the 40s this weekend. (KTTC)

A storm system will graze the area to the east Friday night, bringing extra clouds and perhaps a few light snow showers to the area, mainly east of Rochester. The best chances for very light accumulation will be along and east of the Mississippi River. Several inches of snowfall will be possible to the east of our area in central and southern Wisconsin. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s.

Clouds will slowly clear off on Saturday with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-40s and a brisk northwest breeze. Expect occasional sunshine and clouds on Sunday with high temperatures in the mid-40s, which is typical for this time of the year. A brisk northwest breeze will keep wind chill levels in the 30s for the most part.

A weak disturbance will bring a chance of light rain and snow showers late in the day next Monday. With just a few breaks of sunshine, high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

There will be a chance of light snow showers or flurries mainly to the east in our area early Saturday. Rain and light snow showers or flurries can be expected next Monday. Highs will be in the 40s for most of the next week. (KTTC)

There will be some light rain showers late on Wednesday with a mixture of rain and snow possible early next Thursday. We’ll enjoy late March sunshine on Tuesday and again next Friday. Meanwhile, it looks like there will be a fair amount of sunshine for the first weekend in April with high temperatures in the 40s.

High temps will be in the 40s for most of the next week or two which is typical for this time of the year. (KTTC)

