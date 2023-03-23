Sitting down with Rochester’s first female deputy fire chief

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Fire Department announced yesterday its newly appointed deputy fire chief, Holly Mulholland is making history as the first female to fulfill this role.

Mulholland has been with RFD for 15 years. She was originally a fire fighter but moved up within the department.

Mulholland says as deputy fire chief, she wants to get more women involved in the fire service.

“I really am excited about this opportunity and honored. It’s really exciting to be a part of such an amazing department and organization with the city of Rochester, so many talented and professional people to have the opportunity to be a leader in the organization, is really exciting,” Mulholland said.

Mulholland said she wants to encourage anyone interested in joining the firefighting scene.

“It’s a wonderful career, it really is and honestly, I wish somebody would’ve told me that when I was a lot younger. I didn’t come to the career even thinking about it until I was older in my life,” Mulholland said.

In 2021 Mulholland was promoted to assistant chief, having previously held positions as a firefighter, motor operator, captain, and battalion chief.

