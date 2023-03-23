Sitting down with Rochester’s first female deputy fire chief

First female deputy fire chief.
First female deputy fire chief.(MGN)
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Fire Department announced yesterday its newly appointed deputy fire chief, Holly Mulholland is making history as the first female to fulfill this role.

Mulholland has been with RFD for 15 years. She was originally a fire fighter but moved up within the department.

Mulholland says as deputy fire chief, she wants to get more women involved in the fire service.

“I really am excited about this opportunity and honored. It’s really exciting to be a part of such an amazing department and organization with the city of Rochester, so many talented and professional people to have the opportunity to be a leader in the organization, is really exciting,” Mulholland said.

Mulholland said she wants to encourage anyone interested in joining the firefighting scene.

“It’s a wonderful career, it really is and honestly, I wish somebody would’ve told me that when I was a lot younger. I didn’t come to the career even thinking about it until I was older in my life,” Mulholland said.

In 2021 Mulholland was promoted to assistant chief, having previously held positions as a firefighter, motor operator, captain, and battalion chief.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Len Reynolds
Police search for missing Rochester man
Rochester Crash
Man arrested after NE Rochester crash with critical injuries
Dozens flock to vintage flea market
Century High School
Emergency personnel respond to medical emergency at Century High School
Molly Dennis
Rochester releases comments regarding censure of councilmember Molly Dennis

Latest News

SPARK
Registration for local educational summer programs opens
Mayo Civic Center
Mayo Civic Center catering employees angered over nontransparent pay
Creekside Apartment Condemned, Darian Leddy reports
Austin police chief discusses deadly new drug
Austin police chief discusses deadly new drug threat