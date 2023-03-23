Return of the Robin hockey tournament coming this weekend

While some call the tournament the Stanley Cup for local hockey, it’s also a celebration of the...
While some call the tournament the Stanley Cup for local hockey, it’s also a celebration of the sport and the community.(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s going to be a big weekend for athletes and hockey fans in Rochester as the Return of the Robin tournament comes to Graham Arena.

While some call the tournament the Stanley Cup for local hockey, it’s also a celebration of the sport and the community.

Hockey players from across the tri-state area will be hitting the ice starting Friday.

Sixty six teams will be competing with ages groups eighteen and older.

Event organizers are planning for a big turn our Friday through Sunday.

The puck drops at 5:00pm Friday at all four arenas and the event has a mission. Money raised will help local non-profits in our area.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Century High School
Emergency personnel respond to medical emergency at Century High School
Creekside Apartments
City of Rochester condemns units at Creekside Apartments
Len Reynolds
Police search for missing Rochester man
Mayo Civic Center
Mayo Civic Center catering employees angered over nontransparent pay
Rochester Crash
Man arrested after NE Rochester crash with critical injuries

Latest News

Construction graphic.
Learn more about North Broadway reconstruction project at open house
SPARK
Registration for local educational summer programs opens
We were given a behind the scenes tour of the assembly line as workers used there green thumbs...
Blooms are popping at local greenhouses
Holly Mulholland
Rochester Fire Department announces first woman as Deputy Fire Chief