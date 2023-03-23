Return of the Robin hockey tournament coming this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s going to be a big weekend for athletes and hockey fans in Rochester as the Return of the Robin tournament comes to Graham Arena.

While some call the tournament the Stanley Cup for local hockey, it’s also a celebration of the sport and the community.

Hockey players from across the tri-state area will be hitting the ice starting Friday.

Sixty six teams will be competing with ages groups eighteen and older.

Event organizers are planning for a big turn our Friday through Sunday.

The puck drops at 5:00pm Friday at all four arenas and the event has a mission. Money raised will help local non-profits in our area.

