Registration for local educational summer programs opens

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –It’s officially spring, but parents may know it as summer camp registration season.

Spark, the children’s museum in Rochester, has opened registration for 2023 kid’s summer camps.

There is a long lineup of educational programs with eleven being offered for children ages kindergarten through fourth grade.

Each camp has its own focus. The lineup is below.

Camps for Kids Entering Kindergarten:

Kinder Camp: Incoming kindergarteners will get familiar with classroom life and what they will be learning when they start kindergarten with this drop-off camp.

Camps for Kids Entering 1st-2nd Grade:

Myths and Stories: Dive into the history and culture of different mythologies. From the Greek Gods to Egyptian traditions, attendees will learn about the Greeks, Romans, Egyptians, and Mayans.

Exploring Science: Designed to explore experiments and introduce children to the scientific method in a way they will understand and enjoy. Children will learn more about science experiments, making predictions, and final analysis.

Create Art: Designed for kids to explore different methods of creating art. Prepare to get dirty creating your own masterpiece and express yourself through art as we embark on different uses of paint, colors, and textures.

LEGO Builders: Test LEGO skills through independent and team challenges, games, and prompts. This camp requires an eagerness to build without an instruction manual and excitement to create.

Dino Discovery: Time to put on the hat of a paleontologist as we learn about dinosaurs and the fossils they left behind. There will be experiments, fossil creation, and dinosaur identification throughout the week.

Drama in Theater: Learning the basics of acting and theater will be the focus of the week. Learn about using your voice, remembering lines, and how to act with peers!

Camps for Kids Entering 3rd-4th Grade:

STEAM Studio 1: Explore the world of STEAM with 4H! In this hands-on experience, campers will delve into different approaches to art creation. Through their exploration, campers will learn about topics from animals and plants to robots and much more. Campers will be invited to bring one of their projects to exhibit with 4-H at the Olmsted County Fair!

Art Masters 1: Dig deep into your creative side with a week full of art and creative activities. Students will explore different medians and artistic styles.

STEAM Studio 2: Explore the world of STEAM with 4H! Each day campers will dive into a science focus from forensic science to rockets where they will learn through hands-on experiments. Campers will be invited to bring one of their projects to exhibit with 4-H at the Olmsted County Fair!

Art Masters 2: This camp will be similar to the morning session, but have all different projects and mediums. Dig deep into your creative side with a week full of art and creative activities. Students will explore different medians and artistic styles.

SPARKAMPS are broken out into separate morning and afternoon camps each week. Y

You can register a child here

