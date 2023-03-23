One in custody after short police chase in NW Rochester

One in custody after short police chase in NW Rochester(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One person was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after a short police chase in northwest Rochester.

According to Rochester Police Department, it received a report of a vehicle speeding, swerving in and out of traffic and running red lights in the area of 55th Street NW and 18th Ave NW at 3:32 p.m.

The vehicle rolled on 55th St. NW and then the driver exited and fled on foot.

Officers had him in custody a few minutes later.

