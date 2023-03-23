Mayo Civic Center catering employees angered over nontransparent pay

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Employees report they’re being shorted pay, some uncertain they even have a job.

KTTC received multiple calls about some troubles with Mayo Civic Center’s catering service, OVG.

Former employees of OVG claimed the general manager had been terminating staff for no reason, stealing tips, showing unprofessional behavior and insubordination.

Employees said the issues began in December, but only recently came to light.

OVG caters large events and charges a service fee, 40% of the fee is supposed to go to staff. These employees say they noticed their gratuity had been cut to 35% in February, then 30% in March.

Employees said they were upset when management didn’t make them aware of this change. Soon after, many employees started to leave their positions- or were reportedly let go.

Today a meeting was held for the angered employees and management.

“Anyone with the courage to stand up and ask what is going on or try to put a stop to it, corporate or HR doesn’t seem to be interested and then on top of it all the people that have had the courage to stand up for the staff have been black balled and fired, and now everyone here is afraid for their job, every manager, everybody on the food and beverage side of things anyways because they are ran by OVG,” former supervisor Mitchell Meurer explained.

KTTC reached out to OVG corporate office who replied in a statement.

“We greatly value our hospitality team at the Mayo Civic Center. All employees have now been paid in full at the original rate for their work provided.”

That rate will reportedly continue moving forward.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.