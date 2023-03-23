Man hit, killed by road grader in Wabasha County

Man hit and killed by road grader in Wabasha County
Man hit and killed by road grader in Wabasha County(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023
WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – One man was killed Thursday when he was struck by a road grader.

According to the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, it received a 911 call at 10:51 a.m. that someone had been struck by a road grader. The caller said they were located at 330th Ave and County Road 72 west of Millville in Hyde Park Township.

When deputies arrived they located a 61-year-old man and confirmed he was dead. The man has been identified as Robert Staub.

Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office said Staub was the driver of the road grader and it appeared he stopped to make repairs when he was struck by the road grader.

