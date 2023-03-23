Local composer presents “Here in This Garden” opera

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Robert Gardner is the Fine Arts Chair at Rochester’s Lourdes High School. Aside from his duties at school, he also has composed an opera that can be seen in Rochester on April 22. It’s titled “Here in This Garden” and it explores ‘Our Human Relationship to the Natural Environment.’

It’s a Chamber Opera, and it’s a free event at Christ United Methodist Church in Rochester.

“I think that it’s important that this is a local composer who received a fantastic grant,” performer Brian Pfalzgraff said.

Gardner said he received a grant for the planning stages of the opera and others have graciously donated to make this production possible.

A reminder that this is a free event on Earth Day at 7:30 p.m.

