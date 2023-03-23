Learn more about North Broadway reconstruction project at open house

Construction graphic.
Construction graphic.(MGN)
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Mar. 23, 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester is sharing updated design plans for the next phase of the Broadway Avenue North reconstruction project at an open house.

The project will take place from the Silver Lake Bridge to Elton Hills Drive NW, and is scheduled to start in April 2024

The city said in a news release the project design team has refined the layout and proposed plan for the reconstruction based off public feedback since the first open house last summer.

An open house is happening from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at 125 Live.

Anyone who can’t come to the open house can view materials and give comments on the project website.

